This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 20-26, 2022

The return of Courtney Barnett, Thy Dirty Deuce and Gallery Night MKE; three nights and days of roots music at Anodyne and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

All events and times were accurate as of press time. Due to the fluctuating pandemic numbers, please consult venues to confirm that events are happening. Please consider getting vaccinated.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Courtney Barnett w/ Cassandra Jenkins @ Pabst Theater, 7 p.m.

× Courtney Barnett - If I Don't Hear From You Tonight

“This is what Nirvana would sound like had they existed in 2019 and their front man was a woman from Australia.” That was the description from a fan following Courtney Barnett’s show at a pre-pandemic 2019 Summerfest.

That evening, in the 80-degree heat, Barnett and her band played a memorable show to a wildly appreciative audience. Tonight, the temperatures will be 10 degrees with the Australian songwriter touring behind her new album Things Take Time, Take Time. As the arc of her career climbs, Barnett’s recipe of melody, personal lyrics and a bass and drums rhythm section gives us a glimpse of fearless artist, still growing while easily moving from folk ballads to all-out guitar rock.

Friday, Jan. 21

Gallery Night MKE @ various locations

Gallery Night MKE returns with nearly two dozen venues exhibiting art throughout downtown Milwaukee neighborhoods including the Historic Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point, and the Menomonee River Valley. The free, two-day art event offers the opportunity to purchase original and local art while visiting Milwaukee’s most dynamic neighborhoods. Admission is free to all venues during event hours.

The easiest way to plan a Gallery Night MKE experience is to download the “Gallery Night MKE” app in the Apple App or Google Play stores. The app features up-to-date listings, interactive features including an easy to navigate map, information on parking, restaurants, and hotels.

Also Saturday. More info here gallerynightmke.com.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Gin Mill Hollow w/ Pritzl & Odin and Cullah @ Anodyne, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Gin Mill Hollow Gin Mill Hollow Gin Mill Hollow

Anodyne seems bent on being ground zero for the blurring of musical genres this weekend. Gin Mill Hollow blends Bluegrass, folk, jazz and blues. As songwriter Derek Pritzl nears the release of his album, this duo show with bassist Sam Odin of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades should be a stripped-down preview. Cullah’s music has been described as a collage, drawing from disparate genres as Appalachian folk and French house. His intense tune “Grinding Stone” hints at some major talent.

× “Wide Open” by River Valley Rangers

Saturday evening, Anodyne hoasts newgrass quartet River Valley Rangers who tackle bluegrass with new ears, venturing into improvisation. Chicago folkie Pete Jive’s infectious energy should provide for a vigorous opening act. And on Sunday, The Hungry Williams play a New Orleans R&B matinee show. Their new single “Mardi Gras Day” comes out Jan. 28.

More info here eventbrite.com/o/anodyne-17483092934.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Matthew Davies @ Old Germantown (W148N12696 Pleasant View Drive, Germantown), 2 p.m.

Earlier this month The Thriftones had to cancel the release show for their new EP. It’s a good bet Thriftones’ songwriter Matthew Davies will play some of that material and others the band played at Summerfest back in September /music/concert-reviews/thriftones-kick-off-summerfest-friday.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Thy Dirty Deuce @ Paulie’s Pub (8031 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis), 3 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Blaine Schultz Thy Dirty Deuce Thy Dirty Deuce

Thy Dirty Deuce return for an afternoon performance. Rob Atwood leads his crew into the land of primal rocking blues with enough saxophone and harmonica to keep you guessing. Best known for their marathon shows at State Fair, Atwood’s yowl and the band’s stomp is hypnotic and not without its own rough charm.

Low Cut Connie w/Robert Finley @ Colectivo Back Room, 8 p.m.

× Low Cut Connie - "Private Lives"

Based around piano-playing singer Adam Weiner, Philadelphia group Low Cut Connie have no problem celebrating the dark side of life. Critic Greg Kot called the band “the essence of what rock n roll should be” and Barack Obama included their song “Boozophilia” on his Spotify playlist. During the pandemic they kept fans engaged with Tough Cookies, the self-proclaimed concert/church service/support group/strip club/punk club/Soul music variety Show.