This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 7-13, 2021

Here are the Milwaukee events we are looking forward to coming up this week including livestreams of Latin music group Cache and Brendan Demet Trio. View artwork by Nykoli Koslow, the twelfth Pfister Artist-in-Residence or try bird-watching at Lynden Sculpture Garden.

Thursday, Jan. 7

¡ESPIRITU NAVIDEÑO CON CACHE MKE! livestream

Cecil Negron and Latin Musical Ensemble Cache MKE has been performing in the Midwest for over 20 years, making a major impact on the local and regional Latin music scene. With rich vocal harmonies, they perform a wide variety of navideño music with Latin American roots and flair. (Through Jan. 31)

Saturday, Jan. 9

Brendan Demet Trio livestream, 8 p.m.

Presented by Riverwest Records, The Brendan Demet Trio, (Brendan Demet, guitar; Patrick Van Bibber, bass; Paul Westfahl drums) play improvisations, originals in a mix of rock, jazz, folk and funk.

Nykoli Koslow - New Artist in Residence @ The Pfister Hotel, 10 a.m-1 p.m.

Nykoli Koslow is the twelfth Pfister Artist-in-Residence. They are a Milwaukee based artist working in the realm of painting and drawing, Nykoli fuses figuration with abstraction to explore notions of gender, sexuality, and agency. Part autobiographical and part research-based; the 2013 Milwaukee-Peck School of the Arts graduate’s current series turns the visceral feelings of gender dysphoria into a queer cosmology. Their work pulls from ancient history, mythology, religion, mysticism and a kind of theoretical physics infused with sci-fi.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Birding with Poet Chuck Stebelton @ Lynden Sculpture Garden, 8:30 a.m.

Join poet and birder Chuck Stebelton the second Sunday of each month for a small-group, socially distanced bird-walk on the grounds. Watch for seasonal migrants and resident bird species and seek out the best bird habitats to identify as many species as you can. Please dress for the weather and plan to walk in varied terrain. Bring your binoculars if you have them; no previous birding experience required.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

9to5: The Story of a Movement Screening and Panel Discussion livestream, 5:30 p.m.

Before the hit song or film, 9to5 was an inspiring demand for equality that encapsulated the spirit of both the women’s and labor movements of the 1970s. The true story of a movement that started with 9to5, a group of Boston secretaries in the early ‘70s whose goals were simple—better pay, more advancement opportunities and an end to sexual harassment—but their unconventional approach attracted the press and shamed their bosses into change. Hosted by Milwaukee PBS and John Michael Kohler Arts Center.

