This Week in Milwaukee: July 16-22, 2020

× Expand Joseph Huber

This Week in Milwaukee is sponsored by United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), which ensures a vibrant and inclusive performing arts scene in Southeastern Wisconsin through excellent entertainment, arts accessibility and a regional impact employing thousands of local artists.

This week, you can listen to performances by Darren Jones, Shawn Colvin, Reflection of Flesh and more without leaving your house as well as a few in-person performances. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists—are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, July 16

Darren Jones livestream @ 6 p.m.

Milwaukee High School of the Arts guitarist Darren Jones plays a live jazz concert hosted by 860AM WNOV.

Stream: WNOV Facebook page

Friday, July 17

Zach Pietrini @ The Bend (125 N. Main St., West Bend) 7 p.m.

Americana singer-songwriter Zach Pietrini performs solo in this show. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.

Photo credit: Korye Logan Shawn Colvin

Musician Treatment Foundation livestream with Elvis Costello, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Preservation Hall Jazz Band Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin @ 7 p.m.

This star-studded lineup benefits the Musician Treatment Foundation (MTF), which assists in providing care for uninsured and underinsured professional musicians so they can maintain their livelihoods.

Stream: MTFusa.org

Saturday, July 18

Irina Yanovskaya @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts (3270 Mitchell Park Dr., Brookfield) 9 a.m.

Ukraine native Irina Yanovskaya began playing guitar at the age 10 and went on to earn a Master in Music degree. Yanovskaya is a co-founder of the Milwaukee Classical Guitar Society and director of the MkeCGS guitar orchestra. She is also faculty member of the Suzuki & Pre-College Guitar department at UW-Milwaukee.

No Justice for Elijah! Outside the Grand Warner Theatre, 6 p.m.

In an effort to end racism in Milwaukee’s music community and honor the memory of Elijah McClain—the 23-year-old African-American self-taught guitarist and massage therapist from Aurora, Colorado who was killed after an August 2019 encounter with police—a group of Black and Brown string players have orchestrated this event to support Black and Brown lives.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

The Little Hot and Dirty Patio Show @ Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee’s funky Hot & Dirty Brass Band heat things up in the beer garden for a taste of Mardi Gras in July.

Sunday, July 19

66 Days & 6 Feet Apart: Reflection of Flesh livestream @ 3 p.m.

Reflection of Flesh play the debut livestream from Kneeverland Productions. The metal quartet “embrace the filth, desperation, and hard-working nature of Milwaukee.” The full-sized concert stage fit with professional lighting, sound and multiple camera angles guarantees higher production values than one guy strumming an acoustic guitar in his kitchen.

Stream: Reflection of Flesh YouTube channel

Tuesday, July 21

Joseph Huber

Joseph Huber @ WMSE, 6 p.m.

Since lockdown took hold, WMSE’s weekly “Local Live”series has dug into the station’s vast archive of live-in-the-studio performances. This show, from June of 2017, marked Joseph Huber’s release for The Suffering Stage. As always, the broadcast features the MVP talents of ace house engineer Billy Ciccarelli.

Stream: Facebook event information