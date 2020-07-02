This Week in Milwaukee: July 2-8, 2020

× Expand Photo credit: Antoine Davis

This Week in Milwaukee is sponsored by United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF), which ensures a vibrant and inclusive performing arts scene in Southeastern Wisconsin through excellent entertainment, arts accessibility and a regional impact employing thousands of local artists.

This week, you can listen to performances by Val Sigal, Vincent Van Great and Guns N' Roses and more without leaving your house as well as a few in-person performances. Here’s our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists—are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, July 2

ACA Live - Val Sigal livestream @ 7p.m.

North Coast Center for the Arts presents accordionist Val Sigal. Born in Russia, educated at the prestigious Ural State Conservatory, and holding a master’s degree in World and Classical Music Performance, Sigal’s broad range of musical expertise connects to the music of France, Germany, Italy and the United States.

Stream: Facebook event page

Saturday, July 4

Vincent Van Great & Friends livestream @ 8 p.m.

The soulful Milwaukee rapper Vincent Van Great and friends take over the Cooperage’s Instagram feed for this livestream performance.

Stream: The Cooperage on Instagram

Independence Day Protest & Block Party @ Rufus King International School – High School Campus, 1:30 p.m.

This event begins with and opening ceremony at Rufus King International School High School and continues to Riverside University High School where a celebration with free food, entertainment and vendors will take place.

Sunday, July 5

Sunday Patio Sessions with Evan Christian @ Boone & Crockett, 2 p.m.

Singer songwriter Evan Christian is not afraid to veer into flamenco and blues musical territory. This outdoor residency should give the Milwaukee musician ample room to stretch out and experiment with his material. The Boone & Crockett’s patio complies with CDC socially distant and spacing guidelines. Masks required when going inside to get drinks or to use the bathroom.

Milwaukee Baseball History Exhibit @ Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear, noon

Even beyond the two Major League teams, Milwaukee has a rich baseball history. This exhibit runs through October and offers a glimpse into the past. Baseballs, bats, jerseys, programs and more from the American Association Milwaukee Brewers, the Milwaukee Braves and the MLB Milwaukee Brewers. Rare videos of the Milwaukee Brewers at Borchert Field and the Milwaukee Braves at County Stadium will also be shown.