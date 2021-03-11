This Week in Milwaukee: March 11-17, 2021

Learn about Women’s History Month with Canciones Del Alma: Celebrating the Latinx Voice Through Music and Song livestream; mark St. Patrick’s Day at home with Gaelic Storm and Sigmund Snopek livestreams; and re-live the Beatles rooftop concert with Lunde.

Thursday, March 11

Canciones Del Alma: Celebrating the Latinx Voice Through Music and Song livestream 5 p.m.

Hear Women's History Month from a different angle with the sounds of a diverse collection of Latinx performing artists including Las Cafeteras, Panadanza Dance Company, Caro Pierotto, Rana Roman and Anais Deal-Marquez. Presented by Latino Arts, this one-of-a-kind event will feature both local and nationally recognized female artists and friends as they contribute songs to showcase the power of women in the arts.

Friday, March 12

Irish Tenor Michael Londra livestream, 8 p.m.

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts presents Emmy-nominated Michael Londra’s concert and travelogue. Backed by the Irish Concert Orchestra, two nationally acclaimed choirs (Valda Choir and The Presentation Children’s Choir), plus guest singers and musicians, deliver a concert direct from the National Opera House of Ireland.

Saturday, March 13

The Lunde Band–Live on the Roof, Kenosha Creative Space, Inc. (624 57th St, Kenosha), 12:30 p.m.

In 1969 the Beatles performed a concert from the roof of their Apple Records office. In 1990 Mark Shurilla and the Greatest Hits performed from the roof of the old Shepherd Express offices on Water Street. In 2021 the band Lunde revisit the past with a performance of songs from The Beatles last days from the roof of Kenosha Creative Space. They will be joined by the mega-talented guitarist-vocalist Ivy Ford. Lunde’s single “Here I Am” drops on March 14.

Saint Kate 30-Minute Art Tour, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a free 30-minute tour of Saint Kate's art collection and newly installed feature exhibitions lead by Saint Kate Curator and Art Historian, Samantha Timm. Current exhibitions include: “The Seed Collection”; “Open” by William Kentridge; “Preoccupations” by Jill Sebastian; “Rafael Franciso Salas: In Flowered Fields”; “Dear Ruth by The Everyday Feminist”; and “Hanging Out the Laundry” by Maeve Jackson.

Fair Webber with Andy Waldoch Coffee House livestream, 7:30 p.m.

Fair Webber combines a Texas growl, jazzy bass, playful percussion and lilting harmony to great lyrics. They draw from country, blues, gospel, jazz and folk-rock to name a few genres, finding the sound that fits the song. The song reigns supreme and chooses its own arrangement. A portion of this night’s proceeds will benefit Friedens Food Pantry.

Wednesday, March 17

Sigmund Snopek livestream, 1 p.m.

The show must go on. The indefatigable Sigmund Snopek is joined by his wife Denise for his annual performance of Irish classics. For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock.

This livestream from Linneman’s Riverwest Inn is scheduled for six hours so pull up a cushion and whatever else you like to make St. Patrick’s Day comfortable.

Gaelic Storm live stream, 7 p.m.

Gaelic Storm at the Pabst Theater is a Saint Patrick’s Day tradition. While things are different this year, you can still celebrate from the safety of your home with “One for the Road: A Gaelic Storm Saint Patrick’s Day Livestream.” Each stream benefits the Pabst Theater Group, The Gaelic Storm Crew, and #savourstages.

