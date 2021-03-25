This Week in Milwaukee: March 25-31, 2021

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Derek Pritzl & Joe Weiss @ Café Centraal, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo Credit: Derek Pritzl

Back in 2016 Derek Pritzl hosted the weekly open mic night at District 14 Brewery and Pub in Bay View. After the solo performers finished, Pritzl and his band The Gamble would settle in for long sets of flowing music reminiscent of The Band.

District 14 has long since closed but Pritzl performs in Café Centraal’s heated tent, just across the intersection from his old stomping grounds for a night of acoustic music. He promises the long-awaited album in nearing release.

J Ryan Trio @ The Story Hill Firehouse, 6 p.m.

The J Ryan Trio begins a monthly series at the Story Hill Firehouse. The group plays jazz standards and down-home blues, all with soul.

Zach Tremblay @ Saint Kate, 5 p.m.

“Swamp Theme” by Zach Tremblay

Currently working on his M.F.A. from UW-Milwaukee’s renowned finger-style guitar program, Florida-native Zach Tremblay performs selections from his four albums.

MOWA | West Bend: Artist Talk with Doug Edmunds livestream

Photographer Doug Edmunds recounts portrait sessions with the rich and famous, including the eccentric Andy Warhol, Hank Aaron, Ella Fitzgerald, Aaron Copland, Allen Ginsberg, Lily Tomlin, Bob Woodward, and more. Edmunds portraits are showcased in his new exhibition Andy Warhol and the Portfolio of Fame on view through May 2. (MOWA, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend)

Event Information

Meet the original Broadway stars of Dear Evan Hansen livestream

The Broadway Cast Reunion Series gives audiences a chance to do what they may never have done before: visit backstage with the cast and hear personal, hilarious, unscripted stories and gossip as the casts really let their hair down. This free livestream is available through March 28.

Event Information

The Marcus Center is also part of the “You Will Be Found” college essay writing challenge which offers five $1000 scholarships to high school juniors and seniors. Details and entry can be found here.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Friday, March 26

Sarah Perry @ The Laughing Tap, 7:30 p.m., (livestream and in-person)

× Expand Photo via ANF Chicago / Forrestt Strong LaFave

Chicago-based Sarah Perry is described as “Comedian. Writer. Mediocre Female Person.” She also happens to be a student of comedy, having graduated from Columbia College, Chicago in 2016 with a degree in comedy writing and performance and graduated from The Conservatory at The Second City, as well as the improv program at iO Theatre. In March 2021 Sarah was voted Best Stand-Up Comic by the Chicago Reader.

Also Saturday, March 27.

Saturday, March 27

Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud One -Year Anniversary Show livestream, 6 p.m.

On the one-year anniversary of the release of Waxahatchee’s Saint Cloud, Katie Crutchfield and the Saint Cloud Band will perform the record in its entirety. Written immediately in the period following her decision to get sober, Saint Cloud is an unflinching self-examination. From a moment of reckoning in Barcelona to a tourist trap in Tennessee to a painful confrontation on Arkadelphia Road, from a nostalgic jaunt down Seventh Street in New York City to the Mississippi Gulf, Crutchfield creates a sense of place for her soul-baring tales, a longtime staple of her storytelling.

This raw, exposed narrative terrain is aided by a shift in sonic arrangements as well. Filmed in Kansas City with director Johnny Eastlund, this is the show the group had planned to tour. Presented by the Pabst Theater and #ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series

Event Information

Discovery World Reopens

Beginning on March 27, Discovery World will be open Wednesdays through Sundays with a noon to 1 p.m. time slot will be reserved for deep cleaning. “Science + You,” a traveling exhibit designed to increase awareness and understanding of the role science and scientists play in the health and wellness of children and adults throughout the world, will be on display in the Spring. Discovery World is Milwaukee’s premier science and technology center geared for the entire family. The 130,000-square foot facility is home to interactive exhibits, fresh and saltwater tanks in the Reiman Aquarium and a multitude of educational programs.

Sunday, March 28

Garden Home and Snag livestream, 6 p.m.

The Ring Live Music Milwaukee Series presents Garden Home and Snag. Headliners Garden Home deliver post-hardcore screamo music with a dynamic mix of raging guitars and rhythms, overlaid by powerful and angsty vocals. Snag opens the show with music that careens between melody and aggression, and lyrics that underscore issues of climate change.

Event Information