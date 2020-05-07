This Week in Milwaukee: May 7-13, 2020

This week, you can listen to performances by Lex Allen, Nazareth, Moonshine Bandits, Zach Pietrini and more, without leaving your house. Here's our full list of shows you should know about.

Artists – are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week In Milwaukee. Send us an email with details.

Thursday, May 7

Lex Allen and Teens Grow Greens Rock the Stream @ 7 p.m.

How will Lex Allen’s charisma translate to the small screen? Tune in and find out. Allen’s genre and gender blurring soul-pop performance will benefit a good cause.

Stream: Facebook

Nazareth Live @ 7 p.m.

Veteran hard rockers Nazareth livestream a show that had been schedule for the band’s 50th anniversary tour at Potawatomi’s Northern Lights Theater.

Stream: Facebook

Moonshine Bandits Live @ 8 p.m.

The California group Moonshine Bandits’ “backwoods bravado, patriot’s pride, country soul and keg-thumping beats” are key ingredients to their country and hip hop fusion. Watch the livestream for the show that had been scheduled for Shank Hall.

Stream: Facebook

Zach Pietrini Live @ 7 p.m.

Milwaukee singer-songwriter Zack Pietrini performs live form his living room, as part of the Cedarburg Cultural Center’s ongoing series of Thursday concerts.

Stream: Facebook

Goody Grace Live @ 8 p.m.

Presented by The Back Room at Colectivo, enjoy Canadian Goody Grace’s artful hybrid of pop, punk, hip-hop, and folk.

Stream: Facebook

Jen Porter Live @ 7 p.m.

Jen Porter plays for Walker's Pint and she will be donating 25% of proceeds to Milwaukee Service Industry Moms.

Stream: Facebook

Saturday, May 9

Geo Kiesow Live @ 9 p.m.

Milwaukee poet Geo Kiesow reads poems from his book 12 Stool Saloon. The front porch reading will include material inspired by his tour of duty slinging drinks at the Y Not II Tavern on Milwaukee’s east side.

Stream: Facebook

Monday, May 11

Black Box Fund Jazz at Noon Podcast

Hosted by Don Linke, tune in to Mondays’ jazz at Noon series. Each week hear a new podcast.

Listen: BlackBoxFund.org