This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 12-18, 2020

This week, you can watch livestreams of The Tallest Man on Earth, UWM Symphony Band and Friends and Milwaukee music legend Kevn Kinney all from the safety of your own home.

Artists, are you hosting a livestream event of your music during this time of social distancing? We’d like to spread the word with our virtual This Week in Milwaukee. Send us an email (blaine@shepex.com) with details.

Thursday, Nov. 12

The Tallest Man on Earth: The Little Red Barn Show - #ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series, 8 p.m.

The Tallest Man on Earth presents: The Little Red Barn Show concert documentary and live Q&A as part of the #ReviveLiveMKE series.

As Sweden relaxed social gathering restrictions throughout the summer of 2020, artists of all types began to explore what was possible in their chosen mediums. A close friend of Kristian had a vision: to turn her farm into a music venue using her barn as a home to the stage.

The Little Red Barn Show documents a group of friends coming together to make a concert happen amidst a global pandemic, on a farm, in a barn, in the middle of nowhere. Director Rolf Nylinder shares his perspective while he watches incredibly talented people work together to make something small, and simple, and ultimately utterly magical.

All proceeds go to support Pabst Theater Group Venues + Touring members & Crew of The Tallest Man on Earth.

Stream: Pabst Theater website

ACA Live - Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels livestream @ 7 p.m.

Shall rockabilly inherit the Earth? Who knows, but for the meantime let Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels turn pad into a high-octane romper room with their mix of originals and nuggets by Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Roy Orbison.

Stream: Facebook event page

Friday, Nov. 13

UWM Symphony Band and Friends livestream @ 7:30 p.m.

The UWM Symphony Band will welcome chamber wind ensembles from the UWM Department of Music. The program will feature the Menlo Winds (woodwind quintet), the UWM Trombone Quartet, and the UWM Graduate Saxophone Quartet. During an extended intermission, music will be furnished by the popular UWM Steel PANthers band. The Symphony Band will also perform an interesting program of varying ensemble configurations and sizes, and feature music by Ralph Vaughan Williams, John Mackey and Michael Praetorius.

PLEASE NOTE - Socially distanced seating and masks are required for in-person attendees. Tickets must be purchased online. The PSOA Box Office WILL NOT be selling tickets at the door.

Photo by Sacha Griffin

Kevn Kinney’s Free Parking livestream @ 7 p.m.

Read about about Kevn Kinney in this week's "Artists Beating COVID-19" column here.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Classic Metal Class w/ Greg Sadler livestream – Noon

Join the Heavy Metal Philosopher, Greg Sadler, PhD for a live presentation on “The New Wave of British Heavy Metal (1980-1983),” followed by discussion and Q&A. Guitarist, band leader, and Prof. Scott Tarulli will be the special guest.

Stream: Facebook event page

Joe Wais & Jordan Kroeger - Bottoms Up Saturday @ Captain Pabst Pilot House, 2 p.m.

Moonlighting from their respective groups, Joe Wais of MillBillies and Jordan Kroeger of Chicken Wire Empire will play a matinee of acoustic music. This event will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Brendan Benson of The Raconteurs - #ReviveLiveMKE Live Stream Series, 4:20 p.m.

Touring may be on hold, but Brendan Benson and friends will be celebrating his 50th birthday in style. For this live performance Benson will be backed by members of The Shins, Eagles of Death Metal and Neon Castles. This will be the first chance to see songs from Dear Life will be played with a full band.

All proceeds go to support Pabst Theater Group Venues + Touring members & Crew of Brendan Benson.