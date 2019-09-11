This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 12-18, 2019

× Expand Photo provided courtesy of Jamie Breiwick Jamie Breiwick

Charlamagne tha God comes to Turner Hall to talk about mental health while Black Arts MKE present Hip-Hop DNA and Pieta Brown, Jamie Breiwick and Barbara Stephan play Milwaukee.

Thursday, Sept. 12

A Conversation About Mental Health with Charlamagne tha God @ Turner Hall, noon

Charlamagne tha God is a leading force in the mental health discussion in America. Best known for being co-host of the nationally syndicated hip-hop iHeartRadio program “The Breakfast Club,” he is the author of The New York Times best-seller Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It and Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me.

Friday, Sept. 13

Barbara Stephan CD Release @ The Cooperage, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee is brimming with under-the-radar talent. Case-in-point, vocalist Barbara Stephens, who wrote Come on Over to Me, a Motown-inspired album backed by a 10-piece band. Stephan sings the hell out of the songs and is backed by as fine arrangements and studio production you will hear anywhere. While Stephan references vintage Motown and iconic vocalists, the energy of the songs is reminiscent at times of Raphael Saadiq. The concert will also feature local funk-jazz group, Cigarette Break.

Black Arts MKE Presents Hip-Hop DNA, Volume I @ Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Hip-hop is the art of looking backward and forward at the same time. Producer Kiran Vedula, aka Q the Sun, celebrates the music and people who helped define the sound of American popular culture, from Nina Simone, George Clinton and Kraftwerk to Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams and Metro Boomin. The live performance shows the evolution and interconnectedness of five decades of music and dance, while exploring the influences of African, Latin, European and Eastern traditions. According to Black Arts’ mission statement, it’s about “making your own lane and challenging the status quo,” but it’s also “rooted in community building, bridging gaps and passing on knowledge to the next generation.”

Jamie Breiwick's Dreamland @ Blu, 8 p.m.

If there were a Mount Rushmore for 20th-century American music, Thelonious Monk’s image would be there. The world is still catching up to his ideas. Milwaukee trumpeter Jamie Breiwick's ensemble, Dreamland, is named for one of the jazz composer’s compositions and presents challenging interpretations of his music.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Pieta Brown w/ Peter Mulvey @ Anodyne, 7:30 p.m.

Pieta Brown was born as songwriter Greg Brown’s daughter, but as an artist, she has carved out her own niche; call it folk, Americana or whatever, it doesn’t matter. She is as honest and brave a songwriter as you will find. Live, her performances find that zone where you forget where you are. Milwaukee expatriate Peter Mulvey has release 18 albums. His annual tour by bicycle and humanistic-political songwriting demonstrates his engagement in the world around him.