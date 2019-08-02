Today at the WI State Fair: Friday, Aug. 2

× Expand Fitz and The Tantrums headline the Main Stage at the Wisconsin State Fair on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

The Wisconsin State Fair returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for its 2019 run from August 1-11.

Fits and The Tantrums describes their sound as “soul-influenced indie pop,” which fits, given the Motown strains, but pulls on the indie side with multiple keyboards and plenty of percussion and no guitars. Lead singer Michael Fitzpatrick retrofits his classic pop leanings with just enough catchy, modern hooks to keep the music fresh and current. The band is scheduled to release All the Feels, its fourth studio album, in September. So, this is a good chance to hear new tunes since its last release in 2016.

Main Stage

Fitz and the Tantrums w/ K. Flay @ 7:30 p.m.

On first impression, Fitz and The Tantrums come off as a nostalgia act: Five men dressed in suits and ties recreating the blasts of brass and steady dance beats of up-tempo, pre-disco R&B with a woman singer to add more soulfulness. But looks can be deceiving. The Los Angeles ensemble reconfigure the classic elements from which they draw their inspiration into expressions fresh enough to give them a regular presence on alternative rock radio.

Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick’s often employs a shoutiness to his lead vocals, though one born at least as much of punk rock exclamation as the throaty excitations of James Brown or the Four Tops’ Levi Stubbs. Noelle Scaggs harmonizes and trades lead vocals with Fitz, but her tattoos and heavy-lidded ennui distinguish her from such precedents as Aretha Franklin and Etta James.

Certain edgy lyrical phrases, melodic turns and instrumental textures used throughout the Tantrums’ catalog evidence their facility at using mid-century black pop in a sound that has landed them number one modern rock radio hits and kept them busy filling clubs, theaters and festivals. (Jamie Lee Rake)

Associated Bank Amphitheater

11 a.m. - Renata 12:15 p.m. - Renata 1:30 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 2:45 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. - Renata 5:45 p.m. - Renata 8:30 p.m. - Here Come The Mummies

More Entertainment Highlights

Culinary Contest: "Sowing Creativity - Harvesting Local Goodness" @ Grand Champion Hall Stage, 10 a.m. Matt "MF" Tyner Duo @ Big Sky Country Bar & Grill, 2 p.m. Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective @ Robert's, 7:30 p.m. The Toys @ Bud Pavilion, 8 p.m.

Today's Promotion: Celebrate Wisconsin Day

Visitors can buy two adult admission tickets for $14 when you present your out-of-state ID at any Fair ticket window.

