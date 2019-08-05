Today at the WI State Fair: Monday, Aug. 5

× Expand For King & Country headline the Main Stage at the Wisconsin State Fair on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

The Wisconsin State Fair returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for its 2019 run from August 1-11. Dreaming of cream puffs? Looking forward to that can't-miss concert? Interested in the visual arts events at the fair? The Shepherd Express Wisconsin State Fair Guide has you covered! This special section is brought to you by the State Fair.

Described as “Australia’s answer to Coldplay,” the Christian pop duo For King & Country features brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone. The moniker makes sense given their alternative rock leanings infused with their Christian-based perspective, with influences ranging from The Beatles to U2, the Goo Goo Dolls to OneRepublic. Plan on hearing tunes from their 2018 release, Burn the Ships, which features their single, “God Only Knows.” Christian rocker Zach Williams opens.

Main Stage

For King & Country w/ Zach Williams @ 7 p.m.

For King & Country made their mark in contemporary Christian music, a niche the Wisconsin State Fair has included annually for years now, but that might not be where the duo’s future is headed. Australian born brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone followed the footsteps of their older sister, Rebecca St. James, a headliner on the Evangelical pop circuit in the ’90s and ’00s. With an immaculately enveloping sound reminiscent of modern rock darlings Imagine Dragons and Coldplay, St. James’ younger siblings have found receptive ears beyond churchgoers through judicious licensing of their music to television properties and carefully branching out to a wider listenership.

An example of the latter is how “God Only Knows” from their 2018 collection, Burn The Ships, which has been remixed by hip-hop heavyweight Timbaland. Another way For King & Country (the name and its coat of arms-looking logo honoring the Christian god and their home country) have found to expand their musical ministry’s reach is to star in—as well as contribute music to—movies. Joel has received positive notices from showbiz trade journal Variety for his roles in pictures, including the anti-human trafficking Priceless, for which Luke and he also recorded one of their catchy, anthemic radio hits. They may not quite be to the level of acceptance their contemporary Christian peer Lauren Daigle is in acceptance by the rest of pop-listening America, but For King & Country seems to be on the precipice. (Jamie Lee Rake)

Associated Bank Amphitheater

11 a.m. - The 4-H Muckey Cloggers Noon - The 4-H Muckey Cloggers 1:30 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 2:45 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 6 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 8 p.m. - Chris Kroeze

More Entertainment Highlights

Mud River Lee & The Bluegrass Orchestra @ Activity Stage, 3 p.m. Reverend Raven @ Major Goolsby's Heartland, 5:30 p.m. DJ FLUX @ Big Sky Country Bar & Grill, 6 p.m. FM Rodeo @ Miller Lite Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m.

See a full list of the day's events, including all the vendor music stages here.

Today's Promotion: Kohl’s Family Value Day

All adults will receive $6 admission and all youth, ages 11 and under, will receive free admission from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read more of our coverage of the Wisconsin State Fair and enter to win a pair of tickets here.