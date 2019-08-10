Today at the WI State Fair: Saturday, Aug. 10

× Expand The Isley Brothers and The Commodores headline the Wisconsin State Fair Main Stage on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Tonight, a rare pairing of two classic R&B groups will come together on the State Fair Main Stage for a night of funk, soul and rock ’n’ roll. The bill includes The Isley Brothers with their 1969 hit "It's Your Thing" and The Commodores, who know how to get down and get funky.

Main Stage

The Isley Brothers and The Commodores @ 7:30 p.m.

They began as a band of gospel singing brothers, but like many African American acts in the 1950s and early ’60s, they shifted to secular music without losing that gospel fervor. The Isley Brothers came to national attention as far back as 1959 with their R&B hit, “Shout,” a two-minute slice of black church ecstasy that influenced countless garage rock bands in the decade to come.

They continually updated their presentation, and their string of hits continued for decades. Incorporating soul, funk, rock, quiet storm balladry and disco along the way, the Isleys were seldom far from the R&B or the pop charts. Included among their familiar hits are “It’s Your Thing,” “Love the One You’re With,” “Fight the Power” and “For the Love of You,” as well as several gold or platinum albums (Go for Your Guns, Showdown, Winner Takes All, Between the Sheets and Eternal). Their recordings have been sampled by Ice Cube, The Notorious B.I.G. and others.

The Commodores were a highly successful R&B group in the late ’70s and early ’80s. Lionel Richie was their co-lead singer before leaving for his solo career. Memorable Commodores hits include ballads such as “Easy,” “Three Times a Lady” and “Nightshift,” along with the dance floor favorites “Brick House,” “Too Hot ta Trot” and “Lady (You Bring Me Up.” Singer and multi-instrumentalist William “WAK” King has been with group since it began in 1968. (David Luhrssen)

Associated Bank Amphitheater

10:30 a.m. - FFA Honors Band 11:30 a.m. - FFA Honors Choir 1:30 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 2:45 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. - Kier - Musical Impressions 6 p.m. - Kier - Musical Impressions 8 p.m. - Faster Pussycat

More Entertainment Highlights

Bench Press Competition @ Activity Stage, 10:30 a.m. Yard Dog Charlie @ Tropics, 2 p.m. Ian Ash of the Last Bees @ Pitch's BBQ & Miss Katie's Diner, 6 p.m. Montage @ Double K Ranch Grub & Suds, 7 p.m.

