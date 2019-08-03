Today at the WI State Fair: Saturday, Aug. 3

× Expand Brett Eldredge headlines the Main Stage at the Wisconsin State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.

The Wisconsin State Fair returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis for its 2019 run from August 1-11. Dreaming of cream puffs? Looking forward to that can't-miss concert? Interested in the visual arts events at the fair? The Shepherd Express Wisconsin State Fair Guide has you covered! This special section is brought to you by the State Fair.

Can it only be six years making music for one of country’s fastest rising stars? Tonight's Main Stage headliner, Brett Eldredge, has five No. 1 hit singles to show for it along with four studio albums.

Main Stage

Brett Eldredge w/ Jake Rose @ 7:30 p.m.

Popular as Brett Eldredge has become on country radio over the past 10 years, his strongest fold of followers may be in the state directly south of ours. The music video for one of his five number one airplay singles, “Love Someone,” is set at Wrigley Field, and one of his two gold-certified albums is named for his home: Illinois. Still, Badger State country stations have given Eldredge plenty of love as well, and why not? Though his voice is more often than not backed by music heavy on electronic enhancements—as the powers that be in Nashville, Tenn., are wont to present their charges nowadays—his instrument itself is an instantly likeable and lived-in baritone.

Though Eldredge may be subject to the machinations of Music Row’s country-industrial complex machine, it’s easier to tell that he’s an actual country singer than some of his peers. One might wish that he would more often ply his voice to material as moving as “Raymond,” his 2010 major label debut, which compassionately navigates one lady’s descent into dementia (not one of his five chart-toppers, alas). But he also does right by the less emotionally devastating love songs that have built his career, including “Wanna Be That Song,” Beat of the Music” and country radio’s most spun song of 2012, “Don’t Ya.” Since his cousin is a member of bluegrass biggies The Grascals, there remains a hope that Eldredge may someday give a shot at taking his muse in a really rootsy direction, but even if that never happens, he is an Illinoian bound to put on a solid show of modern country. (Jamie Lee Rake)

Associated Bank Amphitheater

11 a.m. - Davis Dancers 1:30 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 2:45 p.m. - Kids from Wisconsin 4:30 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 6:00 p.m. - Duelly Noted - Dueling Pianos 8:30 p.m. - Here Come The Mummies

More Entertainment Highlights

Alyssa Dominguez @ Knucklehead, 11 a.m. The Zachary Wade Project @ Saz's Miller High Life Pavilion, 2:30 p.m. King Solomon @ Tropics, 7 p.m. The Cheap Shots @ Bud Pavilion, 8 p.m.

See a full list of the day's events, including all the vendor music stages here.

Today's Promotion: Sentry Foods Day

Sentry Foods will hold a "Sample-Fest" in Central Park offering a variety of free food samples including some of the “Best Meat in Town.” A cooking demo along with a variety of children’s contests and activities will also be held throughout the day.

Read more of our coverage of the Wisconsin State Fair and enter to win a pair of tickets here.