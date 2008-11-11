Breaking News:

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, the new Democratic majority in the state Assembly will choose a speaker. There was a four-way race for speaker with three candidates from Milwaukee, state Reps. Pedro Colon, Fred Kessler and Jon Richards, as well as Mike Sheridan from Janesville. In the spirit of unity, over the weekend Pedro Colon and Fred Kessler decided to pull out of the race for speaker and support one candidate from Milwaukee, Jon Richards. The Milwaukee Caucus is unified behind Richards and many Capitol insiders now believe that Richards has the votes to win.