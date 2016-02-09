Bring Your ID to Vote

The state’s new voter ID law is in effect for the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary election. If you are a U.S. citizen over the age of 18 and registered to vote at your current polling place, you will need to show one of the following photo identification cards to cast a ballot:

- Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID card, either unexpired or expired after Nov. 4, 2014.

-U.S. Passport or military ID card, unexpired or expired after Nov. 4, 2014.

- ID card from a federally recognized Wisconsin tribe, even if it’s expired.

- Certificate of naturalization if it was issued within the past two years.

- Receipt for Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID card if it was issued within the past 45 days.

- Student photo ID card from a University of Wisconsin System school or any accredited Wisconsin university or school if the ID contains the date it was issued, an expiration date not later than two years after the date it was issued and it contains your signature. If you have one of those forms of ID, you must also bring an electronic or paper document that includes the proof of your current enrollment, such as an enrollment verification form, class schedule or tuition bill.

Some specific voters are exempt from providing a photo ID when voting—for example, if you are in the military, are living overseas, are a confidential elector, or if you are indefinitely confined or living in a nursing home or care facility. For more information contact your local municipal clerk.

Your photo ID does not need to include your current address.

If you are eligible to vote but lack one of these forms of identification, you can obtain a state ID for free at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location. You must bring proof of name and date of birth, Wisconsin residency, U.S. citizenship and proof of identity. If you don’t have your birth certificate, take the documents you have to the DMV and they will help you out. For more information, go to bringit.wi.gov.

If you don't have a photo ID on Election Day, you can cast a provisional ballot. Your ballot will count if you can provide a valid photo ID by Friday. Talk to your election official for more information. Or go to bringit.wi.gov or call 1-866-VOTE-WIS or 1-866-868-3947.

If you have committed a felony, you can vote after you have completed all of your sentence, including extended supervision, probation or parole. Once you are no longer under Department of Corrections supervision, you must register to vote at your current residence before casting a ballot.

You can register to vote before or on Election Day. To learn more about voter registration, go to gab.wi.gov/voters.

The City of Milwaukee is offering early in-person absentee voting at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St., with free voter parking on Market Street. Early voting hours this week are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. through Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, the last day for early voting. If you live outside of Milwaukee, contact your local municipal clerk for early voting information.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Feb. 16, polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. When you vote you will need to state your name and address, provide your ID and also sign the poll book.

To learn more about acceptable IDs for voting, go to bringit.wi.gov.

To learn more about the new voting requirements, verify your polling place or view a sample ballot, go to MyVote.WI.gov or call 1-866-VOTE-WIS or 1-866-868-3947.