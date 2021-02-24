First African American Church in Wisconsin

× Expand Photo Credit: Tom Jenz

No, this is not a scene from the central city, but it relates to the strong history of religious experience in the central city. This photograph represents something historically important for Wisconsin’s Black community.

This small log building is Old World Wisconsin’s historic African American church, a tribute to Wisconsin’s first African American church built in 1869 on North 4th Street and West Kilbourn Avenue. The Milwaukee church provided emotional and spiritual solace from the isolation the members felt so soon after emancipation. The church also provided connection between Black members of their community.