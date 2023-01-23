Alderwoman Coggs Seeks ARPA Input

× Expand Photo: benkrut - Getty Images Milwaukee downtown with City Hall

Milwaukeeans are being called upon to share their thoughts on how the remaining $92.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding that the city received in response to the COVID-19 pandemic should be spent. The city's ARPA Funding Allocation Task Force, led by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, is holding three public input meetings in February to gather input from the community.

Alderwoman Coggs invites residents to attend one or more of the following public input meetings:

Saturday, February 4 from 10:00 a.m.-noon at Riverworks, 526 E. Concordia Ave.

Saturday, February 11 from 10:00 a.m.-noon at Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Bilingual Spanish Session

Wednesday, February 22 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Virtual meeting (Click here to register)

During these meetings, members of the public are encouraged to provide testimony on what they would like to see ARPA funds used for to solve issues and improve their neighborhoods. Testimony may be limited in duration at the discretion of the task force. Additionally, members of the public are also invited to provide input via an online survey.

Alderwoman Coggs notes that the ARPA funding has included money for unemployment assistance, child care help, small businesses, health care and more, specifically for those communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. She emphasized that these input meetings will provide a prime opportunity for residents to provide ideas and priorities for how the city should spend this important remaining tranche of ARPA funding.

For more information, visit the City of Milwaukee website.