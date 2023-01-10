Bloody Mary Competition to Benefit Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation

× Expand Photo via Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation Best Bloody Mary

Wisconsinites know a thing or two about a good Bloody Mary, and now it’s time to enjoy one while raising money for a bloody good cause.

The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation (GLHF) announced the 11th annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody contest, taking place on Sunday, February 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago Street). This event is a unique opportunity for Milwaukee area bars and restaurants to give back to the community while showcasing their signature Bloody Mary mixes and garnishes.

Proceeds from Milwaukee’s Best Bloody help support important programs like Camp Klotty Pine for children living with a bleeding disorder, Family Camp, the Wisconsin Bleeding Disorders Conference, Wisconsin Legislative Day, educational scholarships, and emergency patient financial assistance. In addition to funds raised to support local programs and services, GLHF is also a part of a national awareness campaign to help the estimated 1-2% of the population who have a bleeding disorder get a diagnosis.

Hemophilia and von Willebrand disease are rare bleeding disorders that affect over 3,600 Wisconsin families. Nearly 90% of these families reside in the greater Milwaukee/Waukesha area. These families face a wide range of challenges, including social, financial, and medical issues. The GLHF advocates for the bleeding disorders community, with the goal of helping people and families living with a bleeding disorder to live life with fewer limitations.

tickets, including VIP and 6-Packs, include samples of every participating bar and restaurant, as well as appetizers. Designated Driver tickets are also available and include non-alcoholic Bloody Mary samples. This is a 21+ event. Full ticket information is available on the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation website.