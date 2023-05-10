Common Council Approves Additional Funding for Zillman Park Redesign

× Expand Image via Engage MKE Zillman Park

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council approved additional funding for the Zillman Park redesign project. The resolution authorizes an extra $430,000 in project costs for the construction of public amenities within the park, bringing the total project budget to $930,000.

The Zillman Park redesign project aims to enhance recreational opportunities in the area and create a multi-functional, intergenerational public space. The park's design was informed by feedback and suggestions collected throughout the community engagement process. The redesigned park will include nearly 23,000 square feet of lawn area, more than 9,000 square feet of a plaza and 1,500 square feet of native garden area.

Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, who sponsored the resolution, expressed her excitement for the project, saying that the new park will provide a flexible environment for all types of programming and will represent the desires of the neighborhood. She also thanked the residents and partners who helped in the project's development.

Construction of the park is expected to begin this summer, with a tentative opening date set for the fall. Quorum Architects led the community engagement and design, partnering with the City of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Plays, and the Bay View Neighborhood Association to facilitate meetings and collect feedback.

For more information about the proposed redesign project, visit the Engage MKE website.