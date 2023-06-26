‘For all Families, Love is Law’: A Bilingual Webinar for International Days Against Homophobia and Transphobia

× Expand Cuba’s International Days Against Homophobia and Transphobia

On Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. a special ZOOM webinar takes place to celebrate Cuba’s International Days Against Homophobia and Transphobia. Organized by the U.S.-Cuba Normalization Conference Coalition and its local Wisconsin chapter, the bilingual event, entitled “For all Families, Love is Law” (“Por Todas las Familias, el Amor es Ley”), features three speakers from Cuba, the U.S. and Canada.

Isel Clazadilla Acosta is social activist for LGBTQ+ rights and against violence towards women and girls and coordinator of the Isabelas, Cuba's first group of lesbian and bisexual women; Moon “Luna” Vazquez is a Puerto Rican lesbian activist, U..S Women and Cuba Collaboration Steering Committee member since 2002, lead organizer of the US-Cuba Lesbians and Allies Project, and member of WILPF Cuba and Bolivarian Alliance Issues Committee; and Azza Rojbi is a North African queer activist and board member of Fierte Canada Pride. Azza is also the Coordinator of Friends of Cuba Against the U.S. Blockade - Vancouver.

In May of this year under the motto "For all Families, Love is Law,” Cuba held its 16th annual Days against Homophobia and Transphobia. Activities were held across the island nation, from drag shows, to academic dialogues, to social and artistic activism, to music and dance concerts.

The Days began in 2008 initiated by Cenesex (Cuba’s National Centre for Sex Education) to develop comprehensive sex education and the guarantee of the sexual rights of all people without discrimination. This year’s theme also celebrates Cuba’s new Families Code, which was recently passed by popular referendum.

This special webinar offers a discussion on recent events in Cuba and the gains of its queer community.

This is not the first time the Wisconsin U.S.-Cuba Coalition has collaborated with the local LGBTQ+ community. Following President Barack Obama’s re-opening of the U.S. Embassy in Havana in 2015, Dr. Alberto Roque spoke at the LGBT Community Center on transgender and sexual health issues in Cuba.

To register for this historic Zoom event in English & Spanish: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JxUmjm6FT6ibV2SjOUaOhQ.

The event will stream in Spanish on Facebook: facebook.com/events/248170334475286.