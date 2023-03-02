Girls' Day at City Hall Looks to the Future

× Expand Photo via City of Milwaukee Girls' Day at City Hall

Girls’ Day at City Hall is an annual event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, aimed at inspiring middle and high school-aged girls to pursue careers in public service and elected office. This year’s Girls’ Day event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 23, during Women's History Month. The event is sponsored by the City of Milwaukee and Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, with co-sponsorship by Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic and Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa.

The purpose of Girls’ Day is to provide young women with the opportunity to explore careers in public service and learn about the rewards and benefits of pursuing this path. During the event, attendees will engage in stimulating discussions and participate in a panel discussion about public service led by women in the field. This will allow girls to meet local leaders and gain insight into the daily work and responsibilities of public service professionals.

A career in public service can be fulfilling and rewarding, and it is crucial to have women represented in this space. The alderwomen of the Common Council believe that positive influence and leadership take shape at an early age, particularly during middle and high school years. Girls’ Day at City Hall provides a fantastic opportunity for young women to learn about public service and observe inspiring female leaders.

Registration for the event is required, and the deadline for registration is March 20 or until capacity is reached. The alderwomen of the Common Council are encouraging young women across Milwaukee to participate in this year’s event and to inspire the next generation of young leaders.

Find out more about Girls’ Day at City Hall on the City of Milwaukee website.