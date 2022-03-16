Gov. Evers Allocates More Than $50 Million Investment in Community Safety Across State

× Expand Photo by Asher Heimermann - Wikimedia Commons Milwaukee County Courthouse Milwaukee County Courthouse

On Tuesday Gov. Tony Evers announced a more than $50 million investment in community safety. It includes nearly $19 million for local and tribal law enforcement agencies as well as funding to help alleviate the pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases.

Funding is earmarked to prevent reckless driving in Milwaukee through environmental design and upgrades to local roads. Almost $20 million will be provided to Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee for criminal justice system initiatives and community safety projects.

Aimed at increasing the number of criminal cases that are able to be heard by supporting staffing for the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, the State Public Defender, the Milwaukee Clerk of Courts and the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, cases alleging violent behavior will be prioritized.

Funded through the state’s American Rescue Plan Act, the largest investment is more than $14 million for Milwaukee County to expand courthouse operations to dramatically reduce the backlog of cases in the criminal division.