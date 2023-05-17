Governor Evers Optimistic about Bipartisan Negotiations

× Expand Photo by ReDunnLev/Getty Images Wisconsin State Capitol

In a recent statement, Governor Tony Evers expressed optimism about the ongoing negotiations with Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to achieve a bipartisan compromise on increasing local community funding statewide through shared revenue. Shared revenue is a crucial source of funding provided by the state to local governments.

The governor's statement follows the introduction of a Republican-backed shared revenue bill, AB 245, two weeks ago. Governor Evers declared his intention to veto the bill in its current form, citing inadequate funding for local communities throughout the state. He also called upon the Wisconsin State Legislature to significantly increase resources for local communities and address provisions in the bill that aimed to restrict local control.

Negotiations between Evers and Republican leaders have been underway to find common ground and amend the bill to address the governor's concerns. Evers acknowledged his appreciation for the opportunity to meet with Speaker Vos and Majority Leader LeMahieu, commending their willingness to collaborate on an issue he considers crucial during this legislative session – the state's commitment to investing in local communities statewide.

"We have had productive conversations focused on substantially increasing investments in our local communities," Governor Evers stated. "Our aim is to provide more flexibility to our local partners beyond what is currently offered in AB 245, ensuring financial stability and success for the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County."

Evers emphasized the progress made over the past two weeks, with all parties setting aside their differences, operating in good faith, and demonstrating a commitment to finding common ground. He expressed gratitude for the constructive discussions thus far and remained optimistic about reaching a compromise that addresses the needs of local communities while granting local partners greater decision-making flexibility.

Recognizing the expertise of local partners in identifying their specific needs, Governor Evers reiterated his commitment to listening to communities and community leaders from across the state, encouraging them to provide feedback throughout the negotiation process.

The governor looks forward to continuing his conversations with Speaker Vos and Majority Leader LeMahieu, aiming to achieve an amended compromise that garners agreement and support from all parties involved. As negotiations and discussions progress in the coming weeks, Evers remains hopeful that a solution can be reached that meets the needs of local communities while empowering local partners to make decisions that best serve their constituents.

For more information on the bill, visit the Wisconsin State Legislature website.