Governor Evers Signs Shared Revenue Bills

On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers announced that he has signed Assembly Bill 245, now known as the 2023 Wisconsin Act 12, which focuses on shared revenue and serves as a significant source of funding provided by the state to local governments. The signing took place in Wausau and was attended by several key figures, including Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, State Senator LaTonya Johnson, and Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg. The bill, designed to provide substantial support to local communities throughout Wisconsin, aims to prevent a fiscal crisis in the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County.

Evers emphasized the importance of shared revenue, stating that it has long been evident that local communities in Wisconsin have been expected to accomplish more with fewer resources. These communities have faced difficult decisions, such as choosing between essential services, infrastructure maintenance, and other crucial priorities that directly impact the well-being and safety of residents. Governor Evers expressed his belief in the state's responsibility to support local partners and ensure that communities have the necessary resources to meet both basic and unique needs.

Earlier this month Evers, along with Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Speaker Robin Vos, reached a tentative compromise regarding shared revenue. This compromise includes a 20 percent minimum increase in support for most municipalities statewide and a historic investment in K-12 schools and education. The governor commended the collaborative effort with Republican leaders, highlighting the importance of finding common ground and securing bipartisan support.

In a statement, Evers emphasized the significance of local-level efforts in Wisconsin, citing essential services, infrastructure development, affordable housing, environmental concerns, and support for public institutions as examples of the hard work that takes place within communities. He expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, stating that it would allow local partners to overcome financial challenges and secure their future prosperity.

The compromise agreement also includes provisions specifically aimed at preventing insolvency in the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County. These provisions grant the city and county the necessary tools, flexibility, and resources to avoid financial crises. Implementing a local sales tax requires a two-thirds vote by the City of Milwaukee Common Council and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors. The compromise agreement ties future funding for local governments to the state sales tax, ensuring potential growth.

The agreement between Governor Evers, Majority Leader LeMahieu, and Speaker Vos represents a significant long-term commitment by the state to support local communities. It establishes a framework for sustained financial assistance and paves the way for future growth. A comprehensive breakdown of the additional funding that communities will receive under AB 245 is available for review.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Tuesday’s announcement was also paired with the signing of Senate Bill 330, now known as the 2023 Wisconsin Act 11, which incorporates key elements of Evers’ negotiations with Republican leaders. This legislation further strengthens the commitment to education by providing over $1 billion in spendable revenue for K-12 schools. It includes measures to improve literacy, increase funding for school-based mental health services, and enhance aid for choice and independent charter schools. Additionally, the legislation raises the low revenue ceiling per student from $10,000 to $11,000 and increases reimbursement for special education to 33.3 percent.

Evers expressed his unwavering dedication to prioritizing the needs of children, stating that what benefits them ultimately benefits the entire state. The signing of these bills signifies a historic investment in K-12 education and reflects a commitment to ensuring a prosperous future for Wisconsin.