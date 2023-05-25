Mayor Cavalier Johnson Responds to Master Lock

× Expand Image via Facebook / Master Lock Master Lock Display

In a public statement, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson responded to Master Lock on Thursday for its decision to shut down its Milwaukee manufacturing plant, which has been a staple of the local economy since its inception in 1921.

“I am enormously disappointed by the impending closure of the Master Lock facility. It is a slap in the face to the hardworking Milwaukee employees. They certainly deserve greater respect and appreciation from their company,” Mayor Johnson stated in a press conference.

Master Lock's sudden announcement has drawn national attention due to the company's historic roots in Milwaukee and its previous advocacy for domestic manufacturing. In 2012, then-President Barack Obama visited the same Master Lock plant to celebrate the company's decision to 'in-shore' jobs.

However, Master Lock's recent decision to close its Milwaukee plant flies in the face of this earlier commitment. “Master Lock invited President Barack Obama to this same facility to celebrate the in-shoring of jobs. Now, the company is going in the opposite direction, defying the trend of growing manufacturing jobs in the United States," Johnson said.

Master Lock Co., a unit of Fortune Brands, has yet to provide a detailed explanation for the plant closure. This silence was particularly notable to Johnson, who emphasized, “As of this morning, Fortune Brands has not reached out to me, and I have heard no logical explanation for their actions.”

The closure of the Master Lock facility in Milwaukee is a significant blow, as it not only means the loss of local jobs but also signifies the departure of one of Milwaukee's well-known companies.