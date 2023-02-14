MCTS Caps Bus Fares with WisGo

Image via Milwaukee County Transit System WisGo

Milwaukee County is set to revolutionize public transportation in the area with the introduction of fare capping this spring. The new fare collection system, WisGo, is operated by San Diego-based tech firm Cubic, and offers riders the convenience of multiple payment options, including the Umo mobile app, credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, as well as WisGo cards.

The fare structure is simple and straightforward. Regular fare riders will pay $2 per ride with a daily cap of $4, while reduced fare riders (seniors, children aged 6-11, and those with a qualifying disability) will pay $1 per ride with a daily cap of $2.

Fare capping works by calculating the lowest amount a rider owes for the day based on the number of rides taken. The more a rider uses the bus, the more they save. This eliminates the need for daily, weekly, or monthly passes.

The rollout of WisGo will occur in two phases. The Umo mobile app will be available in March, while the WisGo system will go live in April. During this time, riders will be able to use both their M-Cards and WisGo, but they are encouraged to use up their M-Card balances as soon as possible because the new BRT line, MCTS Connect, will not accept M-Cards.

WisGo cards can be purchased at nearly 100 locations beginning in April, and will be able to be reloaded at over 100 local retailers. Reduced fare riders will receive their WisGo cards via mail. Cash payments are still accepted, but fares will not be capped for cash riders.

MCTS will educate the community on how to use and what to expect with WisGo through several virtual sessions. For more information and to sign up for a virtual session, visit the Milwaukee County Transit System website.