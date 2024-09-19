Milwaukee’s Empty Bowls Event to Support NourishMKE Returns This October

× Expand Photo Via Milwaukee Empty Bowls - Facebook Milwaukee Empty Bowls

Milwaukee's Empty Bowls event returns to the MSOE Kern Center on Oct. 13 with a mission to raise $70,000 in support of NourishMKE, a community organization dedicated to combating food insecurity in Milwaukee. The event will showcase hand-crafted artisan bowls and soups from local restaurants, with all proceeds helping feed thousands of families in need.

The event runs from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Kern Center (1245 N Broadway, Milwaukee), offering attendees the chance to purchase unique bowls created by local artisans. Each bowl, a one-of-a-kind piece, represents the community spirit of Milwaukee. In addition to the bowls, guests can enjoy a variety of soup samples from some of the city's top restaurants, highlighting Milwaukee’s diverse food scene.

There will also be beer from Lakefront Brewery, live music, pottery demonstrations and other family-friendly activities. Proceeds from Empty Bowls will go directly to NourishMKE, which provides over 1 million pounds of food to more than 50,000 people annually.

“We’re thrilled to bring together talented artists and chefs to make a tangible impact on the lives of so many in our community," said Valerie MacMillan, executive director of NourishMKE. "Milwaukeeans are always eager to support events that give back to their own neighborhoods.”

With the rising demand for food assistance, events like Empty Bowls play a crucial role in helping families access healthy and free groceries. In 2023 alone, NourishMKE saw a 30% increase in the number of individuals served, making this year’s fundraising efforts more vital than ever.

For more information about Empty Bowls and how to get involved, visit NourishMKE’s website.