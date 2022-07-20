Milwaukee’s Third Ward Receives Prestigious National Recognition in the Top Five Arts Districts Nationwide

× Expand Photo: Gallery Night MKE Historic Third Ward Historic Third Ward

The Historic Third Ward is an epicenter for arts, entertainment and culture. Featuring dozens of art galleries and a variety of restaurants and shops, as well as the Milwaukee Public Market and The Milwaukee RiverWalk, the Third Ward is a quaint neighborhood with a uniquely Milwaukee feel. Recently, the Third Ward was voted “#4 Best Arts District” in the country by USA Today readers. According to USA Today, the award recognizes districts that “culturally enrich their cities and those who visit.” The Third Ward’s eclectic charm and commitment to bringing art to Milwaukee is why it received national recognition, and this popular area of the city is worthy of this honor.

“The Third Ward never stops evolving. This neighborhood is constantly welcoming new businesses, residents and visitors—all who bring their own unique perspectives and innovative ideas to this thriving district,” says Jordan Dechambre, marketing and communications director of the Historic Third Ward Association. “It continues to grow, yet never loses that genuine Milwaukee vibe that makes it great.” The Third Ward is also home to the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, the Edessa School of Fashion and the MARN Art + Culture Hub. These institutions help foster an environment where the arts can prosper. Additionally, the Third Ward Association hosts events such as the MKE Gallery Night and the Third Ward Art Festival, which showcase the district's acclaimed world-class art scene.

“It’s an honor to be voted one of the top five arts districts in the country by USA Today readers,” says Dechambre. “We know the Historic Third Ward is a destination for those who recognize, embrace, and celebrate arts and culture—now the district is receiving well-deserved accolades. Our galleries, public art, performing arts and events define the Historic Third Ward not only as a leading arts district in the Midwest but nationwide.” Edged out only by the Northeast Minneapolis Art District in Minneapolis, University Circle in Cleveland and the Dallas Arts District in Dallas, the Third Ward’s recognition as one of the best arts districts in the country puts Milwaukee on the map, distinguishing it over much larger cities across the country.

“The Historic Third Ward has carved a niche in Milwaukee as a space that nurtures and celebrates art and culture every day,” says Dechambre. “We are a thriving arts district with a distinctly Milwaukee attitude. That will always set us apart.”

