Milwaukee County Announces Funding for Opioid Relief Projects

Milwaukee County announced the release of $11 million in funding for 15 projects aimed at combating the opioid epidemic on Monday. The announcement was celebrated in a gathering that included Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Chief Health Policy Advisor Dr. Ben Weston, Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) officials, and Behavioral Health Services (BHS). One of the projects unveiled was the first-ever “Harm Reduction Vending Machine” in Milwaukee County.

The vending machine, located at the Marcia P. Coggs Human Services Center on the first floor, will provide free access to harm reduction and prevention supplies such as Fentanyl test strips, nasal Narcan, medication deactivation pouches, lock bags, and gun locks. Harm reduction, as defined by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), is an evidence-based practice to prevent death for people who use drugs. With 644 drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County in 2021, this project is an important first step in deploying opioid settlement funds to prevent deaths from overdose.

Milwaukee County has among the highest rates of overdose deaths in Wisconsin, and the county has seen record numbers of emergency calls related to overdoses in the last two years. Therefore, the County Board approved allocating $11 million in opioid settlement funds to support 15 projects over the next three fiscal years, including not only harm reduction supplies, but education and treatment for justice-involved youth as well as future opioid prevention projects.

The harm reduction vending machines are some of the first initiatives funded with opioid settlement funds. The vending machine installed in the Marcia P. Coggs building is the first of 25 machines that will be placed throughout Milwaukee County over a three-year period from 2023 to 2025. Efforts will be made over the next three years to deploy vending machines strategically throughout all of the county, with the first machines being placed in areas with the highest incidence of death from overdose, according to data.

Milwaukee County invites businesses, religious organizations, non-profits, and behavioral health service providers to disseminate harm reduction and prevention supplies to residents by hosting a machine for free. Organizations can apply online to host a Harm Reduction Vending Machine by March 31. Vivent Health’s Lifepoint program and HRI Vending are Harm Reduction Vending Machine project partners.

DHHS will be implementing seven opioid settlement funded projects. Through the “Coordination of Opioid Prevention Services Project,” DHHS will regrant funds to community-based organizations to increase prevention capacity and coordination. In February, community conversations were held soliciting input on how the regranted funds should be invested. Over the next several months, DHHS will review information gathered, develop a Request for Proposal (RFP), host an applicant information session, and announce the organizations that will be receiving the funds.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said, “The opioid settlement funds are bringing an infusion of resources to Milwaukee County as we move urgently and strategically to combat the overdose epidemic. We are taking a data-driven and transparent approach to determine where the greatest need is for harm reduction. We have seen a deeply troubling increase in death from overdose the past couple of years, and we are working to reverse that trend and address this public health emergency.”

Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee County Chief Health Policy Advisor and Director of Medical Services, Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, said, “We are optimistic about the opportunities we have to partner with community-based organizations on new and innovative approaches to harm reduction and amplify effective strategies currently underway.”

Milwaukee County's efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and reduce deaths from overdose through harm reduction vending machines and other projects are the first steps in curving a problem that has spread through not only the county, but the state. Further information about the new programs can be found at the Department of Health and Human Services website.