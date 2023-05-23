Milwaukee County's Innovative Programs Win NACo Achievement Awards

× Expand Photo by Virginia Small Lake Park top of bluff Lake Park

Milwaukee County's groundbreaking initiatives have been honored with five awards at the 2023 Achievement Awards organized by the National Association of Counties (NACo). The accolades pay tribute to pioneering and effective county government programs that enhance the services provided to residents.

"We are proud to witness Milwaukee County's transformative work recognized by NACo. Our dedication to advancing resources and reshaping the county government towards achieving race and health equity remains unwavering," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "For the past three years, we have been guided by our values of transparency, accountability, and accessibility, enabling us to establish a strategic plan addressing the comprehensive needs of our residents."

NACo's Achievement Awards, introduced in 1970, are presented annually in 18 categories embodying the wide-ranging services counties deliver, such as county administration, civic engagement, health, information technology, criminal justice and public safety, and children and youth. The awards aim to celebrate innovation within county government.

NACo President Denise Winfrey shared, "These awards exemplify the excellence of county government and the commitment to serve residents daily. The winners this year represent some of the most innovative and collaborative efforts we've witnessed in over 50 years of hosting these awards."

For the 2023 Achievement Awards, Milwaukee County submitted five programs, each one earning an award. The honored programs include the Mental Health Emergency Center; the Milwaukee County Credible Messenger Program; the Milwaukee County Electronic Patient Care Records System; the Milwaukee County Strategy Dashboard; and the Milwaukee Parks Foundation.

"We are ecstatic that all five of our submitted programs won National Achievement Awards. Our performance managers have worked tirelessly to gain national recognition for the county's hard work," stated Joe Lamers, Director of the Office of Strategy, Budget, and Performance. "This is a true victory for the entire county as we strive to identify innovative and creative solutions to cater to community needs and lay the groundwork for residents' long-term success."

Each of the winning programs showcases Milwaukee County's commitment to innovation and community welfare. For example, the Mental Health Emergency Center, a novel joint venture between Milwaukee County and local health systems, brings significant investments in mental health services for individuals of all ages. The Milwaukee County Strategy Dashboard, launched in 2020, promotes transparency and accountability as the county implements a strategic plan focused on racial and health equity.

The Milwaukee Parks Foundation has been crucial in engaging the community to support a thriving park system. In contrast, the Milwaukee County Electronic Patient Care Records System is an ambitious project aimed at creating a more equitable response to patient needs in emergency healthcare.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

These programs highlight the county's ongoing dedication to innovation, inclusivity, and the overall health of its residents, marking a significant milestone in Milwaukee County's ongoing journey to transform its services for the betterment of its community.