Milwaukee Public Market’s Dinky Links Brings a Mini-Golf Adventure to the Third Ward

The Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.) has transformed its quaint Dinky Rink ice-skating rink into the Dinky Links miniature golf course. Boasting five holes and a practice green, this intimate mini-golf experience also supports the local charity First Tee—Southeast Wisconsin, a youth development organization that uses golf to help kids build strength and confidence.

The Dinky Links mini-golf course was created in an effort to increase outdoor gathering space for Milwaukee Public Market guests.

“We’ve always felt that the Market experience expands beyond the four walls of our building. Creating fun and entertaining programming in our outdoor spaces has become a hallmark of our success and has cultivated a loyal following,” says Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2. “Developing the Market into a multidimensional venue of food and entertainment provides visitors and locals with a unique experience, where each year millions of people come to gather, relax and enjoy the unique ambiance of the Third Ward.”

Dinky Links is located on the north side of the Milwaukee Public Market building and is open through June 30. Advance registration is required due to limited availability. (Register at milwaukeepublicmarket.org/events/the-dinky-links-mini-golf-at-the-market.) Upon check-in at the Public Market, participants will be required to make a $20 donation toward First Tee—Southeast Wisconsin. The donation secures a 60-minute session for up to 15 people.

Golf equipment is provided at no additional cost and can be picked up at the Milwaukee Public Market office on the second level. The Links area is accessible only during market hours.

David Cohn, executive director of First Tee—Southeast Wisconsin, adds, “We are grateful for the collaboration with and contributions from Dinky Links. Each donation made through this wonderful initiative directly supports our efforts to use the game of golf to help young people build the strength of character that they carry to everything they do.”

For more information about the Milwaukee Public Market or Dinky Links, visit milwaukeepublicmarket.org.