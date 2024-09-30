Milwaukee’s Urban Ecology Center Celebrates New Venue, Plans Community Green Space Development

× Expand Photo Via Urban Ecology Center - Facebook Prairie Springs on Park

The Urban Ecology Center (UEC) completed fundraising for its latest project, Prairie Springs on Park, an eco-friendly event venue near downtown Milwaukee. Now, the organization is turning its attention to another initiative—the creation of a new Community Green Space at Riverside Park. To make this vision a reality, UEC aims to raise the final $700,000 needed to transform a neglected industrial area into a thriving green space.

Spanning over two acres, the new Community Green Space will provide an inviting environment perfect for school activities, community gatherings and various events. The planned amenities include picnic tables, native plantings, bioswales and a new trail that will connect the space to Riverside Park. This revitalized area will sit next to Prairie Springs on Park.

Prairie Springs on Park will be a key component of UEC’s mission to connect people with nature. Housed in a restored Cream City brick building, the venue will offer a space for weddings, conferences and other events. With sweeping views of native prairie landscapes visible through its bird-safe glass windows, the venue boasts a capacity for up to 300 guests. Highlights include a 100-person covered patio, a 75-person balcony and a 5,000-square-foot outdoor area for team-building activities or ceremonies.

“The restoration of this historical building is meaningful," said Kassandra Scott, a former UEC intern and niece of Paul Fleckenstein. "This will help ensure that the children of Milwaukee will have the beautiful and safe outdoor spaces that every child deserves."

In addition to enhancing Milwaukee’s green spaces, Prairie Springs on Park will join the ranks of other notable event spaces such as Ivy House, The Starling, Filament and The Society. Partnering with Two Birds Event Group, UEC hopes to generate revenue that will support its educational programs and outdoor recreation efforts.

“We are honored to work with the Urban Ecology Center on this unique destination," said Ramsey Renno, Co-Owner of Two Birds Event Group. "We look forward to showcasing Prairie Springs on Park and the UEC’s mission to the community.”

Prairie Springs on Park is set to open in the spring of 2025, with bookings available starting April 1, 2025.