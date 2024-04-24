× Expand Photo: Harley-Davidson Museum Harley-Davidson Museum Mother's Day The Harley-Davidson Museum

Let's make this Mother’s Day one for the books with the ultimate tribute to all the motorcycle moms out there at the Harley-Davidson Museum, where moms get in FREE! Whether you're a biker babe, a family that lives for the two-wheel life, or just someone who loves a good adventure, our H-D Museum campus is the place to be. Treat mom to a special brunch with a buffet on the second floor of MOTOR Bar & Restaurant overlooking the Menomonee River, featuring a carving station, seafood station, made-to-order omelets, dessert station, and more. And forget the stress of hunting for the perfect gift – find one-of-a-kind gifts that are just as unique as the mom in your life from the Harley-Davidson® Shop. We've got everything you need for an all-inclusive day out with the family, so you can focus on making mom feel the love. Give mom the gift of unforgettable memories this Mother’s Day at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

*Receive one (1) Harley-Davidson Museum General Admission adult ticket when you mention the Mother’s Day offer. Valid for entry only on Sunday, May 12, 2024, for in-person use at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Not valid for online purchases. Non-transferable. Cannot be redeemed for cash or cash equivalent. Offer not valid on previously purchased Harley-Davidson Museum tickets. It cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or promotion. Offer is subject to change without notice. Void were prohibited or restricted by law.