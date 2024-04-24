Mother's Day at the Harley-Davidson Museum

by

Let's make this Mother’s Day one for the books with the ultimate tribute to all the motorcycle moms out there at the Harley-Davidson Museum, where moms get in FREE! Whether you're a biker babe, a family that lives for the two-wheel life, or just someone who loves a good adventure, our H-D Museum campus is the place to be. Treat mom to a special brunch with a buffet on the second floor of MOTOR Bar & Restaurant overlooking the Menomonee River, featuring a carving station, seafood station, made-to-order omelets, dessert station, and more. And forget the stress of hunting for the perfect gift – find one-of-a-kind gifts that are just as unique as the mom in your life from the Harley-Davidson® Shop. We've got everything you need for an all-inclusive day out with the family, so you can focus on making mom feel the love. Give mom the gift of unforgettable memories this Mother’s Day at the Harley-Davidson Museum.

*Receive one (1) Harley-Davidson Museum General Admission adult ticket when you mention the Mother’s Day offer. Valid for entry only on Sunday, May 12, 2024, for in-person use at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Not valid for online purchases. Non-transferable. Cannot be redeemed for cash or cash equivalent. Offer not valid on previously purchased Harley-Davidson Museum tickets. It cannot be combined with any other offer, discount or promotion. Offer is subject to change without notice. Void were prohibited or restricted by law.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine.

LEARN MORE