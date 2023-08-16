MPS Foundation Begins New Classroom Pilot Project

× Expand Image via artisteer Getty Images/iStockphoto 1186133659

Responding to an overwhelming trend of teachers covering school expenses with personal funds, the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) Foundation has identified a need for a transformative approach to classroom supply fundraising in Milwaukee. On Wednesday, the MPS Foundation unveiled its new pilot program, the Classroom Support Fund. In its inaugural year, the fund will allocate resources to 25 schools, assisting with conventional and unconventional materials, individual supplies, educator grants, and other essential items that facilitate an optimal teaching and learning environment.

The initiative is made feasible through a strategic partnership involving the MPS Foundation, the school district, and EZ Office Products. Thanks to this collaboration, educators and schools can conveniently shop online, obtaining necessary supplies precisely when required and having them shipped directly to their schools throughout the year.

Inspired by the successes of the Madison Public Schools Foundation’s Teacher Support Network, the Classroom Support Fund seeks to redefine classroom supply fundraising by offering continuous, year-round aid to multiple schools. It aims to extend beyond conventional supply funding, embracing a range of materials and offering convenient delivery services. This initiative replaces the long-standing annual back-to-school fundraising campaign, "No Empty Backpacks," which was co-organized by the MPS Foundation, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, and the school district for the past seven years.

The campaign receives substantial initial support from Educators Credit Union, which generously contributes $40,000. Furthermore, Jammin’ 98.3 will host a two-day radiothon on August 24-25 during which listeners can hear inspiring stories from MPS alumni and have an opportunity to contribute. A free concert fundraiser organized by MPS alumnus and accomplished musician Emmitt James will also take place at Third Space Brewing on August 25.

John Kersey, President of the MPS Foundation's Board, stated, “Teachers are true heroes in real life. At the MPS Foundation, we aim to solidify this sentiment through concrete support. As Milwaukee's educators grapple with shortages and burnout, we hope our efforts can offer modest assistance to those in greatest need. We extend our gratitude to Educators Credit Union for their belief in this endeavor, and we hope their generosity sparks a spirit of giving in others.”

The Classroom Support Fund is structured to address three main areas:

• Classroom Supplies: From books and headphones to calculators and recess equipment, the fund ensures that classrooms are fully equipped to cultivate an effective learning environment. This support plays a pivotal role in enhancing the quality of education students receive.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

• Personal Supplies: The fund also extends its reach to assist with students' basic necessities, including soap, deodorant, hair products, feminine hygiene products, food, and clothing. By addressing these essentials, the fund acknowledges the significance of holistic student well-being.

• Teacher Grants & Student Programming + Professional Development: Recognizing the crucial role educators play in shaping students' lives, the Classroom Support Fund includes provisions for teacher grants. This empowers teachers to enrich student learning experiences and invest in their own professional growth.

Find our more about the pilot program at the MPS Foundation website.