One Water Career Fair Opens Water Sector Jobs to Public

For those looking to make a career change or find an entry level position, several career options are available involving Milwaukee’s many bodies of water and treatment facilities.

On February 9, a career fair aims to recruit new workers for Milwaukee’s growing water industry. The One Water Career Fair is being organized by several leading organizations, including the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District, Milwaukee Water Works, Veolia Water Milwaukee, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. More than 25 local partner organizations will be represented at the event.

The career fair will be held at Embassy Center MKE (3725 N. Sherman Blvd.) and is open to anyone interested in a career in water, including high school students, older adults, and individuals looking for a career transition. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about various job roles within the water sector, including instrument and field technicians, wastewater treatment and water purification plant operations, laboratory and testing positions, as well as administrative, regulatory and research jobs.

With a tight labor market and increasing demand for workers in the water industry, the event is an opportunity for individuals to meet with representatives from the sponsoring organizations and find out about current and future job openings. Currently, the labor shortage in the public sector water industry is particularly pressing, with vacancy rates as high as 25% in some portions of the state.

The event aligns with the national philosophy of One Water, which seeks to manage all water resources in an integrated, inclusive, and sustainable manner. By hosting this event, the Milwaukee area water sector employers aim to meet the increasing demand for workers in the industry and promote the philosophy of One Water.

For more event information and to register, visit the One Water website.