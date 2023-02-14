Oriental Theater on National Register of Historic Places

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee Film - mkefilm.org Oriental Theatre Milwaukee The Oriental Theatre

On Tuesday, Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre, a beloved East Side landmark and a movie destination for nearly a century, announced it has been added to the National Register of Historic Places as of February 1. This designation comes only a year after its State Historic Registry listing.

The Oriental Theatre's unique architecture, inspired by various cultural and artistic styles from India, Moorish, Islamic, and Byzantine, is considered an "Oriental temple" designed by Milwaukee's Dick & Bauer architecture firm and built by Saxe Amusement Enterprises in 1927. Its design features 2,000 yards of sumptuous textiles, intricate tile floors and pillars, faux teakwood ceiling timbers, onion-domed minarets, a porcelain-paneled entrance, and a majestic terra cotta balustrade on top of the theater roof.

Alderman Jonathan Brostoff expressed his appreciation for Milwaukee Film, which assumed control of the Oriental Theatre in 2018 and worked hard to improve the building while preserving its historic charm. The theater's leased was acquired by Milwaukee Film in 2017.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to Jonathan Jackson and the hard working staff at Milwaukee Film who assumed control of the Oriental Theatre in 2018 and have worked tirelessly since then to improve the building and receive this designation, all while keeping its historic charm intact” said Brostoff via statement.

Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre, along with other elegant theaters like the Tower at 27th and Wells and the Venetian at 37th and Center, offered all the services of the Downtown palaces as far back as the Great Depression. Now, with its recent recognition on the National Register of Historic Places, the Oriental Theatre will continue to stand as a testament to Milwaukee's rich history and culture.

For more about Milwaukee’s extensive history of movie theaters, click here.