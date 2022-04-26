Riverwest Food Pantry Becomes Kinship Community Food Center

× Expand Image: Kinship Community Food Center Kinship Community Food Center logo

More than a pantry but a community of generosity, Riverwest Food Pantry will now be known as Kinship Community Food Center.

Operating for over 40 years, the name change reflects the organization’s sense of belonging, priority for serving the whole person, and potential to engage people from all parts of greater Milwaukee.

“Think of our new identity as an invitation to people from all corners of the city to come together to help each other thrive through belonging, giving, and receiving,” said Vincent Noth, Executive Director of Kinship Community Food Center. “We are a community of generosity that shares our struggles and our joys, our lives and wisdom. That’s what kinship is all about.”

The center distributes around 300,000 pounds of food every year. During the height of the COVID pandemic they served 35,000 from the parking lot over 23 months, having recently transitioned back to regular in-person operations.

The Center hired former Tandem restaurant owner and chef Caitlin Cullen as Food Center Director in January after attracting a two-year impact grant from the Dohmen Co. Foundation to expand its food and wellness, food quality, and food stability programs. The Center’s main outreach is through their food distribution site at St. Casimir Church, 924 E. Clarke Street.

The organization recently announced its intentions to acquire a large headquarters site that will house its offices, food center operations and a commercial kitchen.