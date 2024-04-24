Save the Date: Shepherd Express Presents Bloodys & Brews

× Expand Bloodys & Brews logo

If you’re a fan of the Wisconsin staple of a Bloody Mary with a beer chaser, then the Shepherd Express has just the event for you. Introducing Bloodys & Brews, an event where you can taste samples from local bars and restaurants while enjoying music, food samples and pickle beer chasers.

The event is happening Sunday June 2 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at Pilot Project Brewing, our presenting sponsor. Drink Wisconsibly will provide the vodka for the event, and Pilot Project will provide the pickle beer chaser. General and VIP tickets are available, with a VIP attendance window from 11 a.m. until noon the day of the event.

In addition to the booze, Lash Dolls will provide a 360 camera and photo booth, Cactus Bros will provide the music, and there will be several food and retail vendors on site. You can learn more about the event and buy tickets at shepherdexpress.com/upcoming-events/bloodys-and-brews.