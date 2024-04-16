The Green Mile is a 4/20 Event for Bicyclists in Riverwest

× Expand Photo Via The Green Mile MKE - Facebook The Green Mile

Ever wonder what a day in the life of a bike messenger is like? Here is your chance to find out.

Open to riders 21-and-over, The Green Mile is a 4/20 Day-centric messenger-style “alleycat.” In non-bike nerd terms, it is a bicycle-based scavenger hunt in Riverwest designed to simulate the rigors of a bike messenger’s workday.

While there is no designated racecourse, manifests will be issued on the day of the event that list a main series of checkpoints as well as additional bonus checkpoints.

Riders are responsible for routing themselves through the city, navigating designated windows of time, and procedures at certain stops.

Entry level participants shouldn’t be intimidated, the vibe of the event will be light-hearted. Riders that want to finish in top places though, should be prepared for an engaging day in the saddle. Two entry options are offered, $10 for manifest only and $20 for THC option. The odds of any rider finishing the entire manifest is slim, the goal is to complete as much as possible while having fun.

Scoring will be based on points earned by completing checkpoints. Meet up/starting line @ The Gathering Place, 811 E. Vienna Ave., 1 p.m. Finish line @ The Uptowner, 6 p.m., followed by awards and prizes. There will be 25 Von Munz designed shirts available as well.