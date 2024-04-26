The Most Dangerous States for Motorcyclists: Wisconsin Named Sixth 'Deadliest'

× Expand Photo by Jamiga - Getty Images Motorcycle Accident

In a recent study conducted by personal injury law firm Sweeney Merrigan, new data has identified the deadliest states for motorcyclists across America. Analyzing the latest crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the study uncovers startling statistics, with Wisconsin claiming the sixth spot on the list of the most hazardous states for motorcyclists.

Topping the list is New Hampshire, where an alarming 16.89% of fatal crashes in 2020 involved motorcycles, the highest rate among all 50 states. This is particularly concerning considering that New Hampshire boasts the nation's fourth-highest number of registered motorcycles per capita, with 6,268 motorcycles for every 100,000 people.

Following closely behind, Hawaii ranks second with 16.67% of fatal crashes involving motorcycles, despite having relatively lower motorcycle registration rates compared to the national average. South Dakota claims the third spot, with 31 out of 191 fatal crashes involving motorcycles, and the state also boasts the third-highest rate of motorcycle registrations per capita.

Connecticut and Colorado secure the fourth and fifth positions respectively, with 15.66% and 15.59% of fatal crashes involving motorcycles, with Wisconsin at sixth place with 14.42%. The list of the topmost dangerous states for motorcyclists is rounded out by Pennsylvania, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Conversely, Alabama emerges as the state with the lowest percentage of motorcycles involved in fatal crashes, with fewer than 6% of fatal crashes including a motorcycle. Alaska and Mississippi follow suit with similarly low rates.

Despite its large population, Florida recorded the highest number of motorcycles involved in fatal crashes, followed closely by California.

A spokesperson for Sweeney Merrigan commented on the findings, emphasizing the substantial risk motorcyclists face on the roads across the country. The spokesperson highlighted the significant geographical disparity in crash rates, with New Hampshire experiencing crashes nearly a third more frequently than Alabama, indicating the importance of caution and vigilance for motorcyclists nationwide.

As these statistics illuminate the dangers faced by motorcyclists, they also underscore the critical need for continued efforts to improve safety measures and raise awareness to protect riders on America's roads.