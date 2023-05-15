Transit Union Backs Proposed Transit Ranger Program to Enhance Safety

× Expand MCTS bus on Route 21

In a resolute move aimed at promoting safe and reliable public transit services, transit union ATU Local 998 has announced its endorsement of the proposed transit ranger initiative. The endorsement comes as a part of the union's ongoing efforts to improve safety and security for passengers and drivers within Milwaukee County. ATU plans to appeal to the Milwaukee County Board's task force, urging them to recommend the adoption and piloting of the transit ranger program, which would involve the deployment of 50 rangers.

Throughout the deliberations of the County Board Safety and Security Task force, ATU bus operators and mechanics have been vocal in demanding improved safety measures for Milwaukee's bus system. They have testified to incidents of assaults and harassment, pointing out the slow response times and inadequate actions taken by Milwaukee County Transit. Feedback from operators has consistently highlighted their dissatisfaction with Allied, the security company subcontracted by MCTS, citing a lack of professionalism and responsiveness in assisting drivers.

The support of ATU for the transit ranger program is contingent upon the union's continued involvement in the development process, particularly in establishing protocols for the new security program and devising operational systems for the rangers. ATU members at Milwaukee County Transit firmly believe that a ranger force comprising full-time employees with benefits, as opposed to low-wage subcontracted positions, would be more likely to attract and retain skilled staff.

ATU Vice President Mike Brown expressed his optimism about collaborating with MCTS and the Milwaukee County Board to create the transit ranger program, addressing safety concerns and safeguarding the well-being of drivers and passengers. Brown emphasized the crucial role played by ATU members as the backbone of the transit system, emphasizing their need to have a voice in decision-making processes.

While endorsing the transit ranger program, ATU stressed the importance of holistic investment in public transit across Milwaukee County. The union has committed to advocating for the restoration of previously cut routes and stops, the procurement of better-designed buses, and the protection of wages and benefits to effectively recruit and retain skilled operators and mechanics.

With ATU Local 998's support, the proposed transit ranger program stands a better chance of materializing, heralding a safer and more secure future for public transportation in Milwaukee County. The union's unwavering commitment to the cause is expected to propel positive change, ultimately benefiting both drivers and passengers alike.