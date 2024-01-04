Travel Reimbursements for Medical Expenses Outside Wisconsin

× Expand Milwaukee County seal

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors recently passed Resolution 23-843, allowing county employees to receive travel reimbursements for out-of-state medical expenses. This is a positive step for the reclamation of reproductive rights in Wisconsin, as the reimbursements apply to abortion procedures and help lift the financial stress of such a scenario.

County Supervisors Caroline Gomez-Tom, Juan Miguel Martinez, Ryan Clancy and Shawn Rolland led efforts in getting the legislation passed. Milwaukee County employees may apply for reimbursement through their health insurance plan.

If approved, applicants may receive up to $1,000 to be used towards travel and lodging. “I am glad to see the policy ultimately pass,” Gomez-Tom said. “I believe we all should have access to the healthcare we need to be well.”

Local organization Reproductive Justice Action Milwaukee (RJAM) first proposed the resolution last February, guided by the statewide lack of access to abortion. “Our community and supporters really came through with calls to action in the spring,” RJAM comments.

After Dane County Judge Dianne Schlipper ruled that the 1849 state law does not pertain to abortion, Planned Parenthood resumed performing abortion procedures at two of their clinics - one in Milwaukee and one in Madison. Sheboygan Press recently reported that the Planned Parenthood clinic there has begun offering medication abortions, which are available for up to 12 weeks.

While this is a major victory, there remain significant barriers to proper abortion access in Wisconsin. According to First Care Clinic, patients seeking an abortion are required to undergo a 24-hour waiting period and mandatory counseling. RJAM mentions, “This makes it difficult for people to travel for abortion and take time off work for the waiting period, especially in rural areas.”

RJAM currently has a statewide petition to repeal the restrictions of Wisconsin Statute 940.04. Sign their petition here at actionnetwork.org.