West Allis Seeks Art Submissions for Utility Boxes

The City of West Allis is seeking applications from artists for its City of West Allis Public Art Utility Box Program. The program is made possible through the collaboration of the West Allis Artscape Committee, the City of West Allis, and the West Allis Public Works. The program aims to increase awareness and understanding of local art, provide an affordable and accessible art experience for people of all ages, enhance the quality of life for West Allis residents, and promote the city as a cultural destination for visitors, artists, and residents.

With submissions open until March 10, the program is open to amateur and professional artists, artist teams, and educational institutions. Ten different designs will be selected for the utility boxes to be distributed throughout the city. The winners’ artwork will be created and then transferred to a vinyl wrap to scale the utility box.

A selection committee will review the applications and select potential designs. Upon notification of selection, exhibiting artists will be required to sign an artist agreement. A $500 artist honorarium will also be paid for each final design chosen. The City of West Allis selection committee will not accept any work involving a living person’s likeness without written and signed consent, political campaigns, negative messages, or otherwise unfavorable content.

Localized art that highlights the history and culture of West Allis is encouraged, artwork appropriate for viewing by all ages, and compliance with the artwork criteria. Each artist or team is allowed to submit three designs. The final design must be in JPG format or full-page PDF and must meet the design guidelines, which include the requirement for original work and the consideration of the longevity of the design. The utility box artwork must be original from the artist, but it is not required to be brand new and can be a repurposed earlier work.

For more information or to submit your application, click here.