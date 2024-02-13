Wisconsin Ranks 19th in Mental Health Study

× Expand Photo by Kalawin - Getty Images Brain Examined by Intelligence Software

A recent study conducted by Leafwell has shed light on the mental health landscape across the United States, examining various factors such as frequent mental distress, life expectancy, physical inactivity and access to exercise. The study assigned each state a mental health ranking score, providing valuable insights into the well-being of different regions. Wisconsin emerged with a score of 61.8, securing the 19th position in the rankings.

The study's methodology involved analyzing a range of health indicators for each state, including levels of frequent mental distress, physical inactivity, number of poor mental health days, life expectancy, access to exercise and median household income. By calculating an overall health score out of 100 based on these critical metrics, the researchers were able to rank the states accordingly.

Wisconsin, despite having a median annual income slightly lower than the national average, exceeded the average life expectancy by nearly a year, reaching 79 years. While the state experiences slightly more poor mental health days than the national average, with five days per month, only 13% of the population report frequent mental distress. Moreover, Wisconsin boasts an 80% physical activity rate among its residents, with 84% having access to exercise opportunities, surpassing the national average of 81%.

"As we delve into the intricacies of Wisconsin's health metrics, it becomes evident that factors such as access to exercise opportunities, median household income, and mental health resources play pivotal roles in shaping the well-being of communities,” said Director of Research at Leafwell Mitchell L. Doucette.

The study's findings underscore the importance of addressing mental health issues at both the individual and community levels. By understanding the factors that contribute to mental well-being, policymakers, healthcare professionals and community leaders can work together to implement targeted interventions and support systems that promote holistic health and improve the overall quality of life for residents across the country.