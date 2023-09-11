Wisconsin Ranks 8th Most Vaccinated State

× Expand Photo: Pfizer.com Manufacturing Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Wisconsin has secured the 8th spot in the latest nationwide vaccination ranking, as revealed by the personal-finance website WalletHub. The report, titled "2023’s States that Vaccinate the Most," sheds light on the critical role of vaccinations in public health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccines save between 4 to 5 million lives globally each year. WalletHub's analysis assessed all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 16 key metrics, including vaccination rates among children, flu vaccination coverage for adults, and access to healthcare.

Wisconsin Ranks 20th when it comes to Influenza Vaccination Rate in Children Aged 6 Months to 17 Years Old, and 6th nationwide in terms of the state’s share of adults with Tetanus vaccination. When it comes to children, however, the state is 30th for its share of children under six years old participating in an immunization information program. Wisconsin is also 23rd nationwide when it comes to flu vaccination coverage rate amongst adults.

Massachusetts claimed the top position in the rankings, with Rhode Island, Iowa, Vermont, and Connecticut following closely behind. On the other end of the spectrum, Georgia, Arizona, Alaska, and Mississippi found themselves at the bottom of the list.

The report serves as a reminder of the crucial role that vaccinations play in safeguarding public health and preventing diseases. It highlights the need for continued efforts to promote vaccination and ensure accessibility to vaccines for all residents in Wisconsin and across the nation.

You can view the full report at the WalletHub website.