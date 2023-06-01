Zilber Family Foundation Donates $3.7 Million to Milwaukee Nonprofits

× Expand Photo via The Zilber Family Foundation Fondy Food Center

The Zilber Family Foundation announced this week that its board of directors has sanctioned a massive funding of $3.7 million in grants, benefitting 21 nonprofit organizations across the greater Milwaukee area. These grants align with the foundation's commitment towards areas such as affordable housing, community economic development, and fundamental human necessities.

With a rich legacy of backing local nonprofits in their endeavors to better the community and uplift the standard of living in Milwaukee, the foundation's support is a testament to its commitment. "We are inspired by the important work of our grantee partners, and we look forward to seeing their plans to increase access to social and economic opportunity in Milwaukee come to fruition," stated Gina Stilp, Executive Director of the Zilber Family Foundation.

Significantly, this round of grant allocation includes considerable support for organizations that harness food as a medium for economic growth. Recognizing the role of food as a fundamental need and a crucial part of local economies, Stilp elaborated, "Community access to healthy, locally-produced, and culturally-relevant food not only boosts well-being and battles food deserts, but it also opens avenues for local farmers and entrepreneurs to establish and grow their businesses. A robust local food system can fuel economic growth in our community."

Among the grant recipients are three organizations centered around economic development through food: Fondy Food Center, Alice's Garden and the Milwaukee Food Council. Their initiatives aim to uplift local farmers, support food entrepreneurs, and build a resilient food economy in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights community.

The grants will enable Fondy Food Center to enhance farm production, connect more residents to locally-grown produce, and reinforce its organizational infrastructure. Alice's Garden Urban Farm will leverage the grant to support burgeoning and established food-based entrepreneurs and small businesses. Meanwhile, Milwaukee Food Council plans to utilize the funding to bolster its organizational capacity and continue advocating for a locally-anchored food system.

May 2023's list of grant beneficiaries includes a diverse array of organizations focused on different aspects of community development. Among them are Capuchin Community Services, Community Warehouse, Community Water Services, and several others targeting everything from reducing lead contamination in drinking water to supporting home repair initiatives and capacity building services.

The Zilber Family Foundation has published the complete list of grant recipients on their official website.