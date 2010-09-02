Charlie Sykes Fails to Find Deep Throat

×
Darn! Charlie Sykes really thought he got the goods this time.
A juicy email came from an anonymous pal: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was in town to raise funds for Democratic candidate for governor Tom Barrett.
Wow! A Democrat stumping for a fellow Dem? Shocking!
But the problem is that Sykes’ anonymous sourcehis very own Deep Throat, if you willwas wrong.
Another problem is that the state GOP sent out a gleeful press release about the alleged fundraiser:
Tom Barrett’s Super-Secret Fundraiser!
If Tom Barrett had his way, the headline would read:
“Tom Barrett held a top-dollar CENSORED with D.C. Insider and House Speaker CENSORED at the CENSORED last night. It was attended by CENSORED.
“Of course, whether he wants to admit it or not, Tom Barrett held a top-dollar fundraiser with D.C. Insider and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last night.
“Since cameras weren’t allow at the event…”
The problem is that it’s all false.
Pelosi didn’t raise funds for Barrett.
Charlie had to retract his allegation.
And I’m sure he’s still looking for his Deep Throat. You’ve been warned.