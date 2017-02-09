Democracy in Crisis Episode 2: Against Normalization in the Age of Trump (Podcast)

In the latest episode of the Democracy in Crisis Podcast, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner speak with Ron Rosenbaum. He is the author of "Explaining Hitler: The Search for the Origins of His Evil," which includes a chapter on the Munich Post, a German newspaper that was highly critical of Hitler during his rise to power. The newspaper was shut down by the Nazis in 1933, and its writers and editors were arrested and imprisoned in concentration camps. Last weekend, Rosenbaum wrote an article for the LA Review of Books called "Against Normalization: The Lesson of the Munich Post," where he reflects on the lessons journalists can learn from the Munich Post in the age of Trump. Another of Rosenbaum's older stories recently gained a disturbing relevance. When he did an interview with Donald Trump in 1987, all the future president wanted to talk about was nuclear proliferation and Russia.

