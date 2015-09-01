CommonGround Ministry and Elena’s House Volunteers

Greater Milwaukee’s CommonGround Ministry (CGM; 624 N. 103rd St., Wauwatosa) was founded in 2000 by a team of individuals associated with the St. Camillus HIV/AIDS Ministry. When St. Camillus closed the Raphael House, the only faith-based home in Milwaukee for people living with HIV/AIDS, CGM opened Elena’s House in March 2001. The smoke-, drug- and alcohol-free transitional home can house four to five people with HIV/AIDS and provides 24-hour staff support, nutrition- and drug-regimen compliance, one-on-one counseling, medical and financial assistance counseling, transportation and emotional support. Elena’s House contracts with an outside hospice provider to offer additional medical care for residents at the end of their life. There are also two bi-monthly social support groups open to residents and the public that strive to help combat loneliness and isolation for people living with HIV/AIDS: Another Chance At Life (ACAL) and Women’s Group. Many of the services and programs are offered free of charge or at a reduced fee.

“Over the last year, Elena’s House has served 11 full-time residents. Additionally, an average of 20 individuals participate in programs at the house,” says administrative assistant Kristy Witt. “Since opening, Elena’s House has been ‘home’ to 82 individuals living with HIV/AIDS. Most of our residents have moved back to independence in the community; 14 have died. We have been privileged to be a part of their remarkable stories.”

Witt adds, “Our volunteers and staff are vital for keeping Elena’s House thriving. It’s their hard work, dedication and their love and support that allow us to continue serving people infected and affected by HIV/AIDS.”

CGM/Elena’s House is currently seeking volunteer drivers to help transport residents and support group members to social outings/events, appointments and errands; volunteers to cook a meal during weekday evenings; and volunteers to help staff/residents clean out and organize the garage and yard for the winter. Monetary donations as well as canned and dry goods, office supplies, stamps and gift cards to food stores and gas stations are appreciated. To learn more about volunteering or donating, contact Witt at 414-453-3890 or cgministry@wi.rr.com. For more information about CGM, Elena’s House and programming, visit commonground-elenashouse.org or call the number above.