County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde is Optimistic on Milwaukee

When we talk about local heroes, Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde comes to the forefront of many people’s minds here in Milwaukee. A member of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors representing District 10, Moore Omokunde has been a figure to look up to for years. In an interview, he talks about his experiences that eventually led him to run for office and what he believes an elected official is meant to do. He has an optimistic outlook for a better Milwaukee but explains that people must organize and know their neighbor in order to make their voices heard.

How did your background lead you to where you are today?

“I grew up in Midtown on the 1200 block of 25th street,” in the district his mother, Rep. Gwen Moore, once represented in the state assembly. His father, Rev. Dr. Tolokun Omokunde, was a Presbyterian minister who gave Supervisor Moore Omokunde a strong sense of self identity and an understanding of his African heritage. Moore Omokunde was heavily influenced by his parents, both of whom were very involved in community organizing.

As an adult, he began working with organizations that service youth in the city, providing them with more opportunities—nonprofits like True Skool, the Boys and Girls Club and Public Allies. That work stretched into other avenues of community organizing, such as helping the Sherman Park Community Association to establish local block clubs which gave people a way to voice their concerns.

What motivated you to run for office rather than staying in the nonprofit sector?

Moore Omokunde is passionate about his work he did with local organizations, but now as an elected official, he is able to represent his constituents and work to change policies based on their needs, or as he says, “be in the room where it happens.”

Since being in office in 2015, he has reallocated money to create safe zones in neighborhoods which helps prevents violence. Moore Omokunde worked with neighborhood groups, for example, to transform Tiefenthaler Park to an active community meeting space, preventing crime from occurring. Last year, he also helped kick off the Milwaukee City-County Joint Taskforce on Climate and Economic Equity, which aims to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, while also minimizing the racial and economic divide.

What is the best way for everyday people to get involved and have their voices heard?

“It’s important to ask yourself, how well do you know your neighbor?” That’s the first step, explains Moore Omokunde. Community organizing is as simple as getting to know the people close to you, whether that’s your local block club, residence council, neighborhood association, etc. “At that level, connect with other people who have similar desires as yourself,” then as an organized body, make your concerns known to your local representative. “I think it’s really important to let people know that their elected officials work for them and give people the kind of representation that redirects the power back to themselves,” he says.

More than ever, our local communities need to continue to organize and stay connected. Supreme Moore Omokunde is running for reelection unopposed to represent District 10 on the Milwaukee County

Learn more at https://county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Board-of-Supervisors/Members/Supreme-Moore-Omokunde-10th-District

For more of Erin Bloodgood’s work, visit www.BloodgoodFoto.com